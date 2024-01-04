Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H2 2023 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:

105,284 shares

72,394.70

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 98,219

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 94,010

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 134,484 shares for 382,176.49

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 101,222 shares for 291,433.24

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

72,022 shares

161,284.32

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 97,364

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 100,098

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 103,834 shares for 318,322.96

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 105,893 shares for 331,162.00

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,500 buses and 130,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 700 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 98,219 134,484 382,176 94,010 101,222 291,433 03/07/2023 283 200 656 452 139 461 04/07/2023 478 1,000 3,240 503 61 203 05/07/2023 877 3,367 10,471 361 401 1,267 06/07/2023 1,183 1,200 3,744 286 1,400 4,438 07/07/2023 612 1 3 644 165 521 10/07/2023 550 638 1,984 516 11/07/2023 457 794 2,453 847 935 2,992 12/07/2023 355 200 640 872 200 648 13/07/2023 371 773 600 1,944 14/07/2023 612 600 1,932 473 17/07/2023 828 400 1,268 436 18/07/2023 474 400 1,268 936 342 1,091 19/07/2023 449 184 581 959 658 2,125 20/07/2023 958 400 1,276 688 21/07/2023 746 816 2,603 720 200 648 24/07/2023 765 400 1,268 738 800 2,584 25/07/2023 720 151 483 829 26/07/2023 921 83 267 988 599 1,953 27/07/2023 790 1,097 1,000 3,340 28/07/2023 1,023 1,306 4,284 930 400 1,360 31/07/2023 879 1,260 4,082 789 247 820 01/08/2023 969 600 1,956 517 401 1,319 02/08/2023 1,408 1,200 3,804 758 48 156 03/08/2023 1,162 667 2,108 947 200 640 04/08/2023 997 400 1,268 1,142 600 1,932 07/08/2023 737 918 952 3,104 08/08/2023 1,150 800 2,600 649 752 2,474 09/08/2023 580 1,200 3,900 1,054 1,000 3,290 10/08/2023 412 200 648 898 168 551 11/08/2023 923 248 232 761 14/08/2023 606 582 1,909 755 1,212 4,000 15/08/2023 857 218 719 663 297 992 16/08/2023 879 400 1,308 738 400 1,316 17/08/2023 1,024 457 1,508 658 565 1,876 18/08/2023 1,115 543 1,776 597 325 1,073 21/08/2023 752 800 2,608 962 849 2,785 22/08/2023 524 200 660 1,111 489 1,619 23/08/2023 691 400 1,308 798 503 1,660 24/08/2023 866 778 2,536 808 14 46 25/08/2023 853 1,755 5,581 693 967 3,114 28/08/2023 438 1,012 560 1,770 29/08/2023 567 147 465 990 400 1,284 30/08/2023 717 400 1,276 682 200 648 31/08/2023 346 253 794 799 200 640 01/09/2023 592 600 1,884 528 04/09/2023 560 400 1,260 683 400 1,272 05/09/2023 1,032 400 1,260 637 400 1,276 06/09/2023 882 600 1,914 582 873 2,829 07/09/2023 911 800 2,568 678 08/09/2023 652 378 1,191 816 401 1,299 11/09/2023 524 22 69 706 200 636 12/09/2023 682 400 1,268 658 200 640 13/09/2023 931 400 1,260 726 599 1,935 14/09/2023 639 801 2,531 841 824 2,719 15/09/2023 651 3,799 11,929 830 18/09/2023 1,254 601 1,827 292 600 1,896 19/09/2023 755 799 2,453 703 1,400 4,494 20/09/2023 468 800 2,472 793 675 2,160 21/09/2023 1,173 201 639 563 326 1,046 22/09/2023 1,189 1,601 5,011 579 400 1,276 25/09/2023 1,000 441 1,354 407 492 1,535 26/09/2023 1,224 758 2,319 614 200 620 27/09/2023 937 723 400 1,228 28/09/2023 883 200 608 819 498 1,544 29/09/2023 537 1 3 1,027 426 1,329 02/10/2023 853 200 624 474 200 628 03/10/2023 1,117 400 1,244 458 585 1,849 04/10/2023 974 1,600 4,832 612 184 570 05/10/2023 718 3,044 8,615 641 272 811 06/10/2023 594 40 115 783 728 2,133 09/10/2023 939 1,432 4,053 755 200 578 10/10/2023 317 294 844 971 320 931 11/10/2023 866 506 1,432 616 12/10/2023 693 433 1,225 707 118 340 13/10/2023 1,147 1,495 4,111 545 16/10/2023 834 400 1,088 797 1,000 2,770 17/10/2023 971 2,000 5,440 913 721 1,976 18/10/2023 1,149 1,200 3,192 668 969 2,616 19/10/2023 1,308 1,600 4,224 663 280 748 20/10/2023 1,182 1,029 2,686 678 652 1,708 23/10/2023 927 600 1,536 709 284 741 24/10/2023 714 200 516 837 1,780 4,735 25/10/2023 1,094 1,000 2,630 564 401 1,071 26/10/2023 991 600 1,560 677 400 1,060 27/10/2023 777 1,011 616 1,620 30/10/2023 627 200 518 804 31/10/2023 576 991 3,297 8,869 01/11/2023 418 738 600 1,692 02/11/2023 328 1,600 4,320 1,281 852 2,334 03/11/2023 467 800 2,152 965 06/11/2023 826 2,000 5,280 652 1,225 3,259 07/11/2023 1,116 949 1,175 3,161 08/11/2023 752 46 124 815 1,948 5,357 09/11/2023 401 200 556 768 2,962 8,679 10/11/2023 962 1,529 4,373 642 2,052 5,930 13/11/2023 659 597 1,767 731 1,748 5,209 14/11/2023 497 2,403 7,017 1,174 600 1,812 15/11/2023 697 1,940 5,568 951 1,079 3,172 16/11/2023 938 2,185 6,205 540 1 3 17/11/2023 527 947 2,623 840 200 568 20/11/2023 660 829 2,263 523 200 554 21/11/2023 820 4,633 12,138 425 1,400 3,724 22/11/2023 518 200 520 734 600 1,578 23/11/2023 427 600 1,572 537 1,190 3,189 24/11/2023 463 800 2,136 539 363 984 27/11/2023 730 3,740 9,911 570 3,000 8,010 28/11/2023 681 174 461 564 4,000 10,760 29/11/2023 592 2,000 5,380 701 1,000 2,700 30/11/2023 693 1,000 2,680 567 1,000 2,700 01/12/2023 515 697 2,866 7,796 04/12/2023 748 591 3,134 8,650 05/12/2023 859 3,926 10,757 785 06/12/2023 749 3,407 9,233 696 2,000 5,500 07/12/2023 813 510 08/12/2023 602 2,000 5,440 732 2,347 6,478 11/12/2023 754 2,000 5,440 701 3,000 8,220 12/12/2023 1,107 9,753 26,138 679 13/12/2023 847 2,000 5,300 812 3,191 8,552 14/12/2023 444 5,000 13,100 1,308 3,601 9,543 15/12/2023 914 1,705 4,552 1,296 5,208 13,957 18/12/2023 1,095 390 1,037 705 19/12/2023 604 699 1,845 753 1,000 2,700 20/12/2023 576 1,206 3,160 985 21/12/2023 1,079 1,000 2,690 651 22/12/2023 565 2,500 6,575 504 27/12/2023 607 6,000 15,960 770 4,000 10,760 28/12/2023 678 4,000 10,560 668 828 2,211 29/12/2023 743 3,000 7,800 648 1,050 2,762

