Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H2 2023 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:
- 105,284 shares
- 72,394.70
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 98,219
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 94,010
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 134,484 shares for 382,176.49
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 101,222 shares for 291,433.24
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 72,022 shares
- 161,284.32
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 97,364
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 100,098
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 103,834 shares for 318,322.96
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 105,893 shares for 331,162.00
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Forsee Power
Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,500 buses and 130,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 700 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
98,219
134,484
382,176
94,010
101,222
291,433
|03/07/2023
283
200
656
452
139
461
|04/07/2023
478
1,000
3,240
503
61
203
|05/07/2023
877
3,367
10,471
361
401
1,267
|06/07/2023
1,183
1,200
3,744
286
1,400
4,438
|07/07/2023
612
1
3
644
165
521
|10/07/2023
550
638
1,984
516
|11/07/2023
457
794
2,453
847
935
2,992
|12/07/2023
355
200
640
872
200
648
|13/07/2023
371
773
600
1,944
|14/07/2023
612
600
1,932
473
|17/07/2023
828
400
1,268
436
|18/07/2023
474
400
1,268
936
342
1,091
|19/07/2023
449
184
581
959
658
2,125
|20/07/2023
958
400
1,276
688
|21/07/2023
746
816
2,603
720
200
648
|24/07/2023
765
400
1,268
738
800
2,584
|25/07/2023
720
151
483
829
|26/07/2023
921
83
267
988
599
1,953
|27/07/2023
790
1,097
1,000
3,340
|28/07/2023
1,023
1,306
4,284
930
400
1,360
|31/07/2023
879
1,260
4,082
789
247
820
|01/08/2023
969
600
1,956
517
401
1,319
|02/08/2023
1,408
1,200
3,804
758
48
156
|03/08/2023
1,162
667
2,108
947
200
640
|04/08/2023
997
400
1,268
1,142
600
1,932
|07/08/2023
737
918
952
3,104
|08/08/2023
1,150
800
2,600
649
752
2,474
|09/08/2023
580
1,200
3,900
1,054
1,000
3,290
|10/08/2023
412
200
648
898
168
551
|11/08/2023
923
248
232
761
|14/08/2023
606
582
1,909
755
1,212
4,000
|15/08/2023
857
218
719
663
297
992
|16/08/2023
879
400
1,308
738
400
1,316
|17/08/2023
1,024
457
1,508
658
565
1,876
|18/08/2023
1,115
543
1,776
597
325
1,073
|21/08/2023
752
800
2,608
962
849
2,785
|22/08/2023
524
200
660
1,111
489
1,619
|23/08/2023
691
400
1,308
798
503
1,660
|24/08/2023
866
778
2,536
808
14
46
|25/08/2023
853
1,755
5,581
693
967
3,114
|28/08/2023
438
1,012
560
1,770
|29/08/2023
567
147
465
990
400
1,284
|30/08/2023
717
400
1,276
682
200
648
|31/08/2023
346
253
794
799
200
640
|01/09/2023
592
600
1,884
528
|04/09/2023
560
400
1,260
683
400
1,272
|05/09/2023
1,032
400
1,260
637
400
1,276
|06/09/2023
882
600
1,914
582
873
2,829
|07/09/2023
911
800
2,568
678
|08/09/2023
652
378
1,191
816
401
1,299
|11/09/2023
524
22
69
706
200
636
|12/09/2023
682
400
1,268
658
200
640
|13/09/2023
931
400
1,260
726
599
1,935
|14/09/2023
639
801
2,531
841
824
2,719
|15/09/2023
651
3,799
11,929
830
|18/09/2023
1,254
601
1,827
292
600
1,896
|19/09/2023
755
799
2,453
703
1,400
4,494
|20/09/2023
468
800
2,472
793
675
2,160
|21/09/2023
1,173
201
639
563
326
1,046
|22/09/2023
1,189
1,601
5,011
579
400
1,276
|25/09/2023
1,000
441
1,354
407
492
1,535
|26/09/2023
1,224
758
2,319
614
200
620
|27/09/2023
937
723
400
1,228
|28/09/2023
883
200
608
819
498
1,544
|29/09/2023
537
1
3
1,027
426
1,329
|02/10/2023
853
200
624
474
200
628
|03/10/2023
1,117
400
1,244
458
585
1,849
|04/10/2023
974
1,600
4,832
612
184
570
|05/10/2023
718
3,044
8,615
641
272
811
|06/10/2023
594
40
115
783
728
2,133
|09/10/2023
939
1,432
4,053
755
200
578
|10/10/2023
317
294
844
971
320
931
|11/10/2023
866
506
1,432
616
|12/10/2023
693
433
1,225
707
118
340
|13/10/2023
1,147
1,495
4,111
545
|16/10/2023
834
400
1,088
797
1,000
2,770
|17/10/2023
971
2,000
5,440
913
721
1,976
|18/10/2023
1,149
1,200
3,192
668
969
2,616
|19/10/2023
1,308
1,600
4,224
663
280
748
|20/10/2023
1,182
1,029
2,686
678
652
1,708
|23/10/2023
927
600
1,536
709
284
741
|24/10/2023
714
200
516
837
1,780
4,735
|25/10/2023
1,094
1,000
2,630
564
401
1,071
|26/10/2023
991
600
1,560
677
400
1,060
|27/10/2023
777
1,011
616
1,620
|30/10/2023
627
200
518
804
|31/10/2023
576
991
3,297
8,869
|01/11/2023
418
738
600
1,692
|02/11/2023
328
1,600
4,320
1,281
852
2,334
|03/11/2023
467
800
2,152
965
|06/11/2023
826
2,000
5,280
652
1,225
3,259
|07/11/2023
1,116
949
1,175
3,161
|08/11/2023
752
46
124
815
1,948
5,357
|09/11/2023
401
200
556
768
2,962
8,679
|10/11/2023
962
1,529
4,373
642
2,052
5,930
|13/11/2023
659
597
1,767
731
1,748
5,209
|14/11/2023
497
2,403
7,017
1,174
600
1,812
|15/11/2023
697
1,940
5,568
951
1,079
3,172
|16/11/2023
938
2,185
6,205
540
1
3
|17/11/2023
527
947
2,623
840
200
568
|20/11/2023
660
829
2,263
523
200
554
|21/11/2023
820
4,633
12,138
425
1,400
3,724
|22/11/2023
518
200
520
734
600
1,578
|23/11/2023
427
600
1,572
537
1,190
3,189
|24/11/2023
463
800
2,136
539
363
984
|27/11/2023
730
3,740
9,911
570
3,000
8,010
|28/11/2023
681
174
461
564
4,000
10,760
|29/11/2023
592
2,000
5,380
701
1,000
2,700
|30/11/2023
693
1,000
2,680
567
1,000
2,700
|01/12/2023
515
697
2,866
7,796
|04/12/2023
748
591
3,134
8,650
|05/12/2023
859
3,926
10,757
785
|06/12/2023
749
3,407
9,233
696
2,000
5,500
|07/12/2023
813
510
|08/12/2023
602
2,000
5,440
732
2,347
6,478
|11/12/2023
754
2,000
5,440
701
3,000
8,220
|12/12/2023
1,107
9,753
26,138
679
|13/12/2023
847
2,000
5,300
812
3,191
8,552
|14/12/2023
444
5,000
13,100
1,308
3,601
9,543
|15/12/2023
914
1,705
4,552
1,296
5,208
13,957
|18/12/2023
1,095
390
1,037
705
|19/12/2023
604
699
1,845
753
1,000
2,700
|20/12/2023
576
1,206
3,160
985
|21/12/2023
1,079
1,000
2,690
651
|22/12/2023
565
2,500
6,575
504
|27/12/2023
607
6,000
15,960
770
4,000
10,760
|28/12/2023
678
4,000
10,560
668
828
2,211
|29/12/2023
743
3,000
7,800
648
1,050
2,762
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104034526/en/
Contacts:
Forsee Power
Sophie Tricaud
VP Corporate affairs and Sustainability
investors@forseepower.com
NewCap
Thomas Grojean
Quentin Massé
Investor Relations
forseepower@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
forseepower@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98