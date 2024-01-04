(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights December 2023 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,880,527

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights November 2023 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,880,627

