

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is recalling over 1.6 million cars in China to fix issues with Autopilot features and door locks.



Both issues can be repaired through a free over-the-air software update, state regulators said.



Tesla is recalling 1.62 million vehicles, including its models S, X, 3 and Y in China made from 2014 to 2023, due to problems with automatic assisted steering and door latch controls.



China's State Administration for Market Regulation said the recall impacts Tesla's Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made from 2014 to 2023. According to the release, drivers can 'misuse' a driving assistance feature, 'increasing the risk of vehicle collision and posing safety risks.'



Further, 7,500 Model S and Model X cars were recalled over concerns that, during a crash, the non-collision side door will unlock.



The China recall is similar to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall announced in December. The safety regulators recalled around 2 million Tesla cars to fix safety issues in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.



The recall reportedly included almost all Tesla vehicles sold in the U.S. since the Autopilot feature was launched in 2015.



The action follows a two-year probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA into crashes involving Tesla vehicles with driver-assistance technology.



In its investigation, the U.S. regulator found that Autopilot's driver monitoring system was partly defective. The vehicles require modification of the driver assistance feature.



