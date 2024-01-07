Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 07.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Aktie für KW 2 2024: Ausbruch aus der Faultier-Gasse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Tradegate
04.01.24
09:47 Uhr
10,810 Euro
+0,040
+0,37 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,65010,88017:55
10,72010,82005.01.
PR Newswire
07.01.2024 | 17:12
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calliditas Therapeutics: Calliditas to present at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that management will present at and participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Calliditas will present an update on the company at 7:30 am PT on Tuesday 9th January.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 7, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit Calliditas.com for further information.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3905093/2525028.pdf

JPM ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-to-present-at-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302027785.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.