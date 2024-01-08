

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk, took to X to defend himself against accusations of drug use, stating that 'not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol' during 3 years of random drug testing.



On Saturday, a Wall Street Journal report claimed that executives at SpaceX and Tesla were concerned about Musk's use of drugs, including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties.



The report mentioned that Musk had even taken drugs with other executives of his companies, including his brother Kimbal, who is a member of the Board of Tesla and SpaceX.



The report claims that Musk took recreational ketamine drugs with Kimbal and other unnamed drugs with another SpaceX board member Steve Jurvetson. Earlier, Musk had acknowledged the use of small doses of ketamine for the treatment of depression. Furthermore, it was reported that Tesla director Linda Johnson Rice had left the company in 2019 due to Musk's drug use and volatile behavior.



The news about Musk's drug use gained public attention when he took a puff of marijuana on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast. Following this, NASA launched an investigation into drug use in SpaceX and ordered random drug testing for 3 years, as companies doing business with the federal government are required to maintain a drug-free work environment.



In the Journal's report, one of the SpaceX executives narrated an incident from 2017 where Musk slurred his words and rambled for 15 minutes during a meeting about the company's new rocket. Another executive described it as 'nonsensical,' 'unhinged,' and 'cringe-worthy.'



Not only are board members concerned, but Tesla shareholders are also worried about Musk's behavior. They criticized Musk for taking over Twitter, which led to Tesla's loss of $672 billion in market capitalization that year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX