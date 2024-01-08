

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) launched a new Health Condition Program with Omada Health, a digital healthcare provider, to help users discover digital health benefits.



The program, announced at the annual JPMorgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, aims to assist users in checking insurance coverage, applying for programs, and managing chronic health conditions such as pre-diabetes, diabetes, and hypertension.



Under the program, users covered for specific Health Condition programs through a health plan or employer may gain access to connected devices, a personal care team, health coaching, nutrition planning, and more.



Aaron Martin, vice president of healthcare at Amazon said that, 'Amazon wants to make it easier for people to get and stay healthy, and part of that is making it easier to discover the products, services, and professionals that can help them do that.'



He further stated that,' When customers are shopping for health-related products on Amazon, we can surface these additional health care benefits to them to provide even more support in improving their health, at no additional cost.'



To start with the program, customers can visit Amazon's Health webpage to check whether they are eligible for the program. If they are eligible, then the customer will be redirected to Omada's website to complete the enrolment process.



Omada would then share the customer's eligibility results, enrolment status and future actions with Amazon to enable the latter to perform common healthcare operations on Omada's behalf. If the customers want their health details to be removed from Amazon, they can take assistance from customer care agents.



Amazon plans to add more partners to gain more access to $4 trillion healthcare industry as well as to expand its focus on other chronic health and disease management needs.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX