BOOSTHEAT READY FOR FIRST LABORATORY PERFORMANCE TESTS OF ITS NEW HYBRID COMPRESSOR

Vénissieux, January 9, 2024

BOOSTHEAT (FR001400IAM7 / ALBOO), a French industrial and software player in the field of energy efficiency, has announced, in line with its ambitious roadmap, being ready for the first functional and performance tests on its hybrid compressor.

I FROM THEORY TO PRACTICE

As part of the roadmap unveiled in the 1er half-year of 2023, all the teams in the Thermal Compression Solutions (TCS) business are committed to the development program for a brand-new hybrid compressor that is fully exploiting BOOSTHEAT's patented technologies and responding to the major challenge of hybridizing primary energies[1] .

This mobilization made it possible to maintain an ambitious schedule for the second half of 2023, and to clear all the technical obstacles one after the other. BOOSHEAT is proud to announce the finalization of the theoretical development stage of the hybrid compressor, and the arrival of the first 1/1-scale prototype.

Assembly of the thermal compressor and the volumetric compressor constituting the hybrid compressor was carried out in BOOSTHEAT's workshops, confirming that the company has all the expertise and equipment required following its strategic refocusing.

The prototype is ready for the first functional tests, and 2024 can begin with the first performance tests in the specially equipped BOOSTHEAT laboratory.

I PERFORMANCE TESTING

In the coming weeks, performance tests will validate the 3 operating modes of the hybrid compressor, confirming the theoretical potential of this patented compressor[2] :

The possibility of flexible and smart combination of the 2 primary energies (gas and electricity) according to various criteria chosen by the customer (energy cost / availability / etc.); Heat or cooling production, which can be coupled with modulating electricity production (micro-cogeneration application); The use of a "booster" effect combining the two primary energy sources simultaneously to increase the levels of heat or cold produced by the hybrid system.

As these tests are carried out, the Company will report on each operating mode and its performance.

I TOWARDS THE DEMONSTRATOR

All these steps are major advances and open the way for commercial developments for innovative, high-performance industrial applications.

In this respect, as announced in its roadmap, BOOSTHEAT is determined to stay one step ahead of the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, by working on new primary energies such as biogas, biomethane and hydrogen. One of the developments being explored concerns the area of production of biomethane and biogas using methanization technology.

In a traditional anaerobic digestion plant, 25% of the biogas produced is burned to generate heat and keep the process warm. BOOSTHEAT technology is far more efficient than traditional heat production methods (boilers, cogeneration), enabling less biogas to be consumed during the anaerobic digestion process, and thus increasing the quantity of biogas that can be recovered. It also helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using biogas, combustible produced by the biological methanization process.

* * *

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT is a player in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 families of patents, enabling significant optimization of energy consumption to move towards a reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR001400IAM7).

Warning:

BOOSTHEAT has set up an NRS financing arrangement with Impact Tech Turnaround Opportunities (ITTO), which, after receiving the shares resulting from the redemption or exercise of these instruments, will not remain a shareholder in the company.

The shares resulting from the redemption or exercise of the above-mentioned securities will generally be sold on the market at very short notice, which may create strong downward pressure on the share price.

Shareholders may suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the company's share value, as well as significant dilution due to the large number of securities issued to Impact Tech Turnaround Opportunities (ITTO).

Investors are urged to exercise extreme caution before deciding to invest in the securities of a listed company that carries out such dilutive financing operations, particularly when they are carried out in succession. The company wishes to point out that this is not the first dilutive financing transaction it has undertaken.

[1] BOOSTHEAT EXTENDS ITS SOLUTIONS TO THE STRATEGIC FIELD OF ENERGY HYBRIDIZATION, TO MEET THE ECONOMIC AND ECOLOGICAL CHALLENGES FACING BUSINESSES.

[2] BOOSTHEAT strengthens its intellectual property in the strategic field of energy hybridization, press release 12/13/2023

