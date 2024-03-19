Das Instrument 8BK US0925331086 BLACKROCK C.INVT. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.03.2024The instrument 8BK US0925331086 BLACKROCK C.INVT. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2024Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.03.2024The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2024Das Instrument PZ41 ES0171743901 PROMOTORA D.IN. A EO 0,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.03.2024The instrument PZ41 ES0171743901 PROMOTORA D.IN. A EO 0,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2024Das Instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.03.2024The instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2024Das Instrument FAI FI0009003230 FINNAIR OYJ EO-,85 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.03.2024The instrument FAI FI0009003230 FINNAIR OYJ EO-,85 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2024Das Instrument 2I7 AU000000CLZ3 CLASSIC MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.03.2024The instrument 2I7 AU000000CLZ3 CLASSIC MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2024Das Instrument 3QK0 FR001400IAM7 BOOSTHEAT SAS EO -,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.03.2024The instrument 3QK0 FR001400IAM7 BOOSTHEAT SAS EO -,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2024