

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) said the Board expects to report fiscal 2023 revenues of 2.76 billion pounds, and underlying operating profit in the upper half of the guidance range of 50 million pounds to 55 million pounds. Reported Group revenues were up 1%. LFL revenues declined 2% compared to prior year.



Gavin Slark, CEO, said: 'Despite challenging market conditions across the European building and construction sector, the Group has delivered a robust trading performance, through a strong focus on our customers and the great efforts of all our people.'



The Group will publish full results on 5 March 2024.



