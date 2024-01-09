

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) Tuesday announced the placement of corporate bonds with a total volume of 1.1 billion euros with international investors under the current debt issuance program in two tranches.



The company said the 500 million euros 4.500 percent bond will be maturing on August 14, 2026, and the 600 million euros 4.750 percent bond will be maturing on August 14, 2029.



The bond issuance was oversubscribed.



The proceeds of the issuance will mainly be used for the refinancing of the previous bridge financing of Vitesco Technologies Group AG.



BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank acted as Joint Active Bookrunners for the bond placement.



