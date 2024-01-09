Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.01.2024 | 13:31
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opened 751 net new stores in 2023

DJ Fix Price opened 751 net new stores in 2023 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price opened 751 net new stores in 2023 
09-Jan-2024 / 15:00 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price opened 751 NET new stores in 2023 
 
9 January 2024 - Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has 
successfully achieved its 2023 target by opening 751 net new stores. The highest number of net new stores was recorded 
in the Moscow Region (76 stores), Moscow (45), the Krasnodar Territory (44), the Kemerovo (30) and Chelyabinsk (23) 
regions. Within the year, March, June, and December emerged as the most active months in terms of store openings. 
Fix Price has successfully maintained solid network growth for multiple years by standardising business processes and 
embracing cutting-edge technologies, supported by the agile and decisive leadership of its top management team amid a 
rapidly evolving environment. 
 
"Accomplishing plans is always satisfying, but it is doubly so to see stores packed and customers quickly emptying the 
shelves in the very first days after opening. This was the case in the Magadan Region, a newly entered domestic 
destination for our retail chain in 2023, as well as in Armenia and Mongolia, where our brand recently gained a 
foothold. 
Opening 60-70 stores every month is both a challenge and a natural outcome of the concerted teamwork across all Company 
departments, including logistics, HR, finance, and IT. Our efficiently designed business model consistently proves its 
strength over time. In 2024, similar to the last year, we aim to open no less than 750 net new stores." 
Vladimir Pogonin, Store Management Director at Fix Price

As at 31 December 2023, Fix Price operated 5 756 stores in Russia and 658 stores abroad. 

About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 30 September 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,162 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them 
stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price 
sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 September 2023, the Company was 
operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
 
Contacts 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
             Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  296436 
EQS News ID:  1811225 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1811225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2024 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.