Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE the "Company"), expert in intelligent battery systems for sustainable electromobility, today announces its 2024 financial agenda.
Events
Date and hours*
FY 2023 revenue
30.01.2024 5:45 pm
FY 2023 financial results
23.04.2024 5:45 pm
Q1 2024 revenue
14.05.2024 7:30 am
Annual General Assembly
21.06.2024
H1 2024 revenue
25.07.2024 7:30 am
2024 HY financial results
24.09.2024 5:45 pm
Q3 2024 revenue
12.11.2024 7:30 am
(*): Information subject to change.
About Forsee Power
Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,500 buses and 130,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 850 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower
