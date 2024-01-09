Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE the "Company"), expert in intelligent battery systems for sustainable electromobility, today announces its 2024 financial agenda.

Events Date and hours* FY 2023 revenue 30.01.2024 5:45 pm FY 2023 financial results 23.04.2024 5:45 pm Q1 2024 revenue 14.05.2024 7:30 am Annual General Assembly 21.06.2024 H1 2024 revenue 25.07.2024 7:30 am 2024 HY financial results 24.09.2024 5:45 pm Q3 2024 revenue 12.11.2024 7:30 am

(*): Information subject to change.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,500 buses and 130,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 850 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109989688/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs and Sustainability

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98