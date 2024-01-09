SHOWROOMPRIVE: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

La Plaine Saint Denis, 8 January 2024 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2023:

607,315 shares

198,699 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

172,558 shares

146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2023, and ending December 31st, 2023, the following transactions were executed:

1,055 purchase transactions

698 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

Purchase: 539,381 shares and 628,608 euros

Sale: 311,266 shares and 363,846 euros

About showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported GMV of almost €950 million incl. VAT[1] in 2022, and net revenue of €657 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 1,000 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount of transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income

