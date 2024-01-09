Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at Needham Growth Conference Presentation On Friday, January 19th at 1:30 ET In Virtual Track 3

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company") an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services currently supporting over 4 million end users, announced today that it will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference in Virtual Track 3 on January 19th at 1:30 ET.

Doug Gaylor, President, and Chief Operating Officer will be presenting at the meeting with Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo. They will also be available for individual 1x1 virtual meetings with investors. They will be highlighting the company's growth and results.

The presentation will be presented live. Parties interested in viewing the presentation or interested in a 1x1 meeting should contact their Needham & Company sales representative for further details.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

About Needham

Needham & Company is a globally recognized investment banking and asset management firm focused solely on growth companies and their investors. Founded in 1985, the firm is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Miami.

For further information on Crexendo:

Crexendo

Doug Gaylor

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

