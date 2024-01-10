Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
WKN: A3EYNB | ISIN: DK0062502894 | Ticker-Symbol: 1TB0
Stuttgart
10.01.24
08:09 Uhr
157,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.01.2024 | 09:58
92 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 January 2024.



ISIN           DK0062502894                
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Orphazyme                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  35,312 shares of DKK 1,000 (DKK 35,312,000)
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:         DKK 30,015,200               
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   35,312 shares of DKK 150 (DKK 5,296,800)  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:     DKK 150                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ORPHA                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 145804                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
