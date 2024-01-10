Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 January 2024. ISIN DK0062502894 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 35,312 shares of DKK 1,000 (DKK 35,312,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 30,015,200 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 35,312 shares of DKK 150 (DKK 5,296,800) -------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 150 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA -------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 145804 -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66