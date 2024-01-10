Anzeige
WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888
Frankfurt
10.01.24
08:06 Uhr
182,00 Euro
-7,00
-3,70 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
197,00212,0018:24
10.01.2024
GEVELOT S.A.: Number of Shares and Voting rights 4 January 2024

10-Jan-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
GEVELOT S.A. 
Société anonyme (joint stock company) with capital of 26,322,590 euros 
Registered office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France 
Trade Registry number: 562 088 542 R.C.S. Nanterre 
 
 
 
 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY 
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) 
 
 
 
 
Situation as at January 4th, 2024 
Total number of shares in the company 752,074 
Total number of voting rights     752,074 
Previous situation as at January 4th, 2023 
Total number of shares in the company 759,610 
Total number of voting rights     759,610

Levallois-Perret, France

January 4th, 2024

Mario Martignoni

Chief Executive Officer

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: DECL. ACTIONS ET DROITS DE VOTE 2024 - ENG 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   GEVELOT S.A. 
       6 Boulevard Bineau 
       92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
       France 
Phone:    +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:     +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:    contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:   www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:     FR0000033888 
Euronext   ALGEV 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1812321 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1812321 10-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

