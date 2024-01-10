DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Number of Shares and Voting rights 4 January 2024

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Number of Shares and Voting rights 4 January 2024 10-Jan-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ GEVELOT S.A. Société anonyme (joint stock company) with capital of 26,322,590 euros Registered office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France Trade Registry number: 562 088 542 R.C.S. Nanterre NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY (Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) Situation as at January 4th, 2024 Total number of shares in the company 752,074 Total number of voting rights 752,074 Previous situation as at January 4th, 2023 Total number of shares in the company 759,610 Total number of voting rights 759,610

Levallois-Perret, France

January 4th, 2024

Mario Martignoni

Chief Executive Officer

