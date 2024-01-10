Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce the seamless integration of Sage Intacct across its subsidiaries.

This advanced solution optimizes the accounting and HR processes and should result in cost savings and efficiencies for JUMP as the Company acquires more locations and continues to grow operations. The integration of Sage is planned to go live this quarter.

"LevelJump remains committed to innovation and continuous improvement, and the integration of Sage Intacct reflects our dedication to providing operational excellence. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on our financial capabilities and overall business success." Said Rob Landau, CFO.

Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs")

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has issued 60,000 common shares pursuant to the redemption of 60,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") originally granted to an employee on January 1, 2021.

The deemed issue price of these shares is 40,000 at $0.12 per share and 20,000 at $0.11 per share. The issue price was determined based on the date the RSUs vested.

Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company also wishes to announce that, following receipt of Exchange approval, and further to its news releases dated September 14, 2023, and October 28, 2023, there have been no further closings under the Company's previous private placement.

Information on a new preferred share offering can be found in the Company's press release dated November 28, 2023.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

