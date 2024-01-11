Das Instrument LWK1 US28202V1089 EFFECTOR THERAPEU. CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2024

The instrument LWK1 US28202V1089 EFFECTOR THERAPEU. CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2024



Das Instrument D860 AU0000151680 SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2024

The instrument D860 AU0000151680 SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2024



Das Instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2024

The instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.01.2024



Das Instrument KYRA US5015562037 KYOCERA CORP. ADR/1 O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2024

The instrument KYRA US5015562037 KYOCERA CORP. ADR/1 O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2024



Das Instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2024

The instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2024