Date: 30 January 2024
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
- FULL PRESS RELEASE (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bfa85651-3976-4a83-8eca-cb30d4976163)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|20,840
|20,980
|18:36
|20,860
|20,940
|18:34
Date: 30 January 2024
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:58
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: 18.6% TAKE UP OF STOCK DIVIDEND
|Date: 30 January 2024
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE...
► Artikel lesen
|11.01.
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.01.2024
|Das Instrument LWK1 US28202V1089 EFFECTOR THERAPEU. CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2024 The instrument LWK1 US28202V1089 EFFECTOR THERAPEU....
► Artikel lesen
|08.01.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: INTERIM DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
|Date: 8 January 2024
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE...
► Artikel lesen
|03.11.23
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: THIRD QUARTER RESULTS 2023
|Date: 3 November 2023
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE...
► Artikel lesen
|25.08.23
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023
|Date: 25 August 2023
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE...
► Artikel lesen