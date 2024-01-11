Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Unveils Technological Advances Including Publishing of Peer-Reviewed Paper

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), proudly announces significant technological advances within its Safe Entry Station (SES) technology, featuring innovations that solidify the company's commitment to pioneering advancements in the field. These breakthroughs set the stage for highly anticipated commercial deals, further establishing Predictmedix AI's position as a leader in the industry.

The enhanced capabilities of SES include:

Emotional State Identification: SES can now discern the emotional state of individuals, introducing a new dimension to health assessments by accurately identifying happiness, neutrality, surprise, sadness, anger, fear, and disgust.

PRQ Assessment: Pulse Respiration Quotient (PRQ) is now seamlessly integrated into the scanning process, providing a comprehensive health evaluation beyond previously announced parameters. The pulse-respiration quotient (PRQ) reflects properties of the complex interplay between cardiac and respiratory activities. The pulse-respiration quotient metric measures to what extent this interplay is functioning normally. A low or high score would indicate that heart rate and/or breathing rate are disproportionate, which may indicate that both the heart and the lungs are working inefficiently.

Stress Monitoring: A stress monitoring code has been successfully deployed, enabling SES to identify stress or a stress-free state in individuals undergoing scanning, offering valuable insights into mental well-being.

Face Verification Accuracy: Rigorously tested on more than 500 subjects, face verification technology achieves an impressive accuracy rate of over 99%, ensuring robust and reliable identity verification.

"These technical strides reinforce our position at the forefront of innovative health and safety solutions. The integration of emotional state identification, PRQ assessment, stress monitoring, and highly accurate face verification significantly expands the capabilities of our Safe Entry Stations," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix AI.

Publishing of peer-reviewed publication on Facial PPG Signals for Blood Pressure Estimation

In a move towards personalized healthcare, Predictmedix AI introduces a novel machine learning approach utilizing Photo Plethysmography (PPG) signals for precise blood pressure estimation. Recognizing the global prevalence of hypertension, the company leverages wearable devices to obtain facial PPG signals, offering valuable physiological information related to cardiovascular activity.

Through advanced machine learning algorithms, including deep learning architectures and feature extraction methods, Predictmedix AI aims to establish a robust model for blood pressure estimation using facial image analysis. The methodology involves preprocessing PPG signals, extracting relevant features, and employing sophisticated machine learning models for regression analysis.

Comprehensive experimentation with diverse datasets ensures the efficacy of this approach across various demographic groups and conditions. Results demonstrate promising accuracy and reliability in estimating blood pressure values, suggesting the potential for practical implementation in healthcare settings.

The proposed technique opens a promising avenue for non-invasive and accessible blood pressure monitoring, contributing significantly to personalized healthcare and continuous health monitoring systems.

To receive company news, please sign up for alerts at the bottom of the page link below: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED);(OTCQB:PMEDF);(FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Communications International (905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah (647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Predictmedix AI Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com