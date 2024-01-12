BioInvent International: BioInvent Regains Rights to Immuno-Oncology Targets from Exelixis

Full rights returned following Exelixis' corporate restructuring announced January 07, 2024

Collaboration generated novel targets and antibodies for use in immuno-oncology therapeutics

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that its early discovery partner Exelixis, Inc. has provided a notice of termination for the option and license agreement for novel antibodies for use in immuno-oncology therapeutics. It follows a recently announced corporate restructuring program within Exelixis, prioritizing its pipeline of clinical and near-clinical programs. BioInvent regains the full rights to all targets and resulting candidates developed under the collaboration.

"We have appreciated the excellent partnership with Exelixis which has identified very interesting new pathways," said Dr. Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent. "These novel targets, generated from our proprietary F.I.R.S.T platform, formed the basis for generation of unique antibodies for immuno-oncology therapy. BioInvent has a long track record of successful collaborations and the positive progress on these exciting immuno-oncology targets opens the door to further opportunities."

The companies will collaborate on a wind-down and effective transition over the next 90 days. Today's news has no material financial impact on BioInvent.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

