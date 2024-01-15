Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
Actusnews Wire
15.01.2024 | 08:23
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE BOGART: ACQUISITION OF ROSE ET MARIUS

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 15 January 2024

BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG), specialised in the creation, manufacture and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, announces the acquisition of the "Rose et Marius", House of Haute Parfumerie and Art of living in Aix en Provence.

Created in 2012 and awarded the "Artisans d'Art" label in 2017, Rose et Marius offers original and refined fragrance creations distributed in its boutique in Aix en Provence and in exceptional locations in France and abroad. All products are handmade locally in Provence, using the finest natural raw materials, both for the creation of the fragrances and their formulations.

After several strategic acquisitions in the retail sector (Germany, France, Belgium, Slovakia), BOGART is pursuing its external growth strategy with the acquisition of a new brand in its original business of manufacturing perfumes and cosmetics.

BOGART will provide Rose et Marius with its expertise as a manufacturer, its integrated distribution network (April stores) and the resources it needs to expand internationally.

This operation will be financed from the company's own funds.

Next publication

BOGART Group will publish its full-year turnover on 8 February 2024

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS

BOGART

contact@jbogart.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 55 55

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

Manon CLAIRET
mclairet@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym5vZ8ZuapiUmJycl8dobZVraGhhmGmWaWTJlmFpYpiUmZ1mx5pinJWYZnFknGVs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83706-pr_bogart_rachat_rose_marius_def_gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
