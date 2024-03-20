Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XDG | ISIN: FR0012872141 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XW
Frankfurt
20.03.24
08:03 Uhr
5,940 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACQUES BOGART SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUES BOGART SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1206,60018:59
Actusnews Wire
20.03.2024 | 18:23
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE BOGART: 2024 FINANCIAL AGENDA

PRESS RELEASE

20 MARCH 2024

2024 FINANCIAL AGENDA

BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) has decided to adjust the 2024 financial communication calendar. Thus, in accordance with regulatory obligations, BOGART will now publish, every six months, its turnover, then its results as well as a financial report.

2024 AGENDA

  • 2023 revenue: Thursday 8th February 2024 (after market closure)
  • 2023 annual results: Monday 29th April 2024 (after market closure)
  • H1 2024 revenue: Thursday 25 July 2024 (after market closure)
  • H1 2024 results: Thursday 26 September 2024 (after market closure)

CONTACTS


ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
INVESTOR RELATIONS
ANNE-PAULINE PETUREAUX
APETUREAUX@ACTUS.FR / (0033)1 53 67 36 72

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
MEDIA RELATIONS
MANON CLAIRET
MCLAIRET@ACTUS.FR / TÉL.: (0033)1 53 67 36 73
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m21qZJeXlZiamWualJuZZmNlb21hmmSdl5bIlJJqaZnKbW9kx2llbcqYZnFlm2xo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84672-pr_financial-agenda-2024-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.