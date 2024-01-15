

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. announced the launch of a new digital platform, called fdx, in fall 2024 with a view to offer end-to-end e-commerce solutions for businesses of all sizes.



By offering the first-of-its-kind data-driven commerce platform, the logistics major, which faces extreme competition from Amazon, aims to connect the entire customer journey by making it easier for companies to manage their supply chain.



According to the firm, the new platform will help merchants to grow demand, increase conversion, optimize fulfillment, and streamline returns. fdx will provide data and insights that improve visibility and connected capabilities across the customer journey. The new platform will help businesses make more strategic logistics decisions from point of demand to delivery and returns.



FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam announced the new platform at the National Retail Federation's Big Show that runs from January 14 through January 16. The fdx platform is currently available as a private preview, upon request.



Subramaniam said, 'FedEx is transforming into a digitally-led business powered by our extensive physical transportation network, leveraging our scale and insights from moving 15 million packages per day. Through fdx, we will enhance our longstanding relationships with merchants of all sizes to help them optimize and grow their businesses through digital intelligence.'



With the new platform, the company plans to combine its existing commerce tools with new capabilities for customers.



FedEx's fdx would help merchants to grow consumer demand, by connecting with high-value customers through the ShopRunner member network. ShopRunner, an e-commerce marketplace, was acquired by FedEx in 2020.



The new platform would share estimated delivery dates and time window updates throughout the shopping period, on product pages, in cart, and at checkout to increase delivery transparency and encourage conversion.



Further, fdx would improve visibility and control of shipments. Customers can see shipments in near real time to make informed decisions and manage risk through FedEx Surround.



They can also access detailed carbon emissions data through FedEx Sustainability Insights to help make more sustainable supply chain decisions. The businesses can streamline, configure, and manage digital front-end return experiences, data exchange, and physical transportation for returns in one platform.



Additional digital capabilities will be part of the launch this fall. The customers can optimize order fulfillment through integrating real-time FedEx network insights into order management systems, providing more efficient, cost-effective deliveries.



For a custom post-purchase experience, they can match brand standards from order tracking to returns, which will provide transparency to customers with delivery dates and accurate shipment updates.



