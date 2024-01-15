Anzeige
Affluent Medical: Pre-submission dossier for the 510(k) of medical device KaliosTM filed with FDA for review.

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical: Pre-submission dossier for the 510(k) of medical device KaliosTM filed with FDA for review. 
15-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
 
Pre-submission dossier for the 510(k) of medical device KaliosTM filed with FDA for review 
   -- Assessments of the FDA review to be discussed in a meeting towards the end of the first quarter. 
   -- Process meant to support Affluent Medical to optimize market authorization for KaliosT in the U.S. 
 
   -- KaliosT is the first mitral annuloplasty device for patients with mitral valve regurgitation that can be 
  percutaneously adjusted to optimize valve repair on a beating heart, thereby avoiding repeat of invasive open-heart 
  surgery. 
 
Aix-en-Provence, 15 January 2024 - 5:45 pm - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French 
clinical-phase MedTech company specialising in the international development and industrialisation of innovative 
medical prostheses, today announces that it has submitted the pre-dossier for the 510(k) of its medical device KaliosT 
to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 
On December 20th, 2023, Affluent Medical received the FDA acknowledgment letter for the filing of the pre-submission 
process to evaluate the 510(k) pathway for future market assessment of the KaliosT device in the United States. A 510 
(k) is a premarket submission made to the FDA to demonstrate that the device under evaluation is as safe and effective, 
that is, substantially equivalent, as the legally marketed device. 
End of Q1 2024, Affluent Medical will schedule a meeting with the FDA to discuss their substantive feedback on the 
pre-submission dossier. The assessments of this meeting will be considered for the market authorisation pathway for 
KaliosT in line with U.S. regulations. 
The pre-submission process is a strategic step that carefully considers the FDA's feedback in order to improve the 
quality of subsequent submissions, shorten total review times, and facilitate the development process for new devices. 
Interactions provided within pre-submissions are likely to contribute to a more efficient and transparent review 
process for the FDA and the submitter. 
"Early interaction with the FDA and receiving the agency's feedback gives us valuable guidance for our application 
preparation in the U.S.," explains Sébastien Ladet, Chief Executive Officer of Affluent Medical. "The process is meant 
to support Affluent Medical in the optimization of the market authorization process for KaliosT by focusing on the 
important information needed for FDA approval." 
Positive interim results for KaliosTM' pivotal Optimize II study at one year represent early validation of efficacy and 
safety profile 
Affluent Medical presented in September 2023 an intermediate dataset of the Optimize II pivotal study on 20 patients 
treated in five centers in Europe after one year implementation. At one year, none of the patients had MR >2+, thus 
meeting the pre-defined efficacy endpoint of the study. The safety profile of the study was excellent: no death, no 
myocardial infarction, no valve thrombosis and no endocarditis were reported, up to one year. 
In line with the analysis of positive data after one year from the European Optimize II study, the Company has decided 
to focus resources on the U.S. market, which is the world's largest unified medtech market. Additionally, obtaining 
approval in the U.S. is well aligned with the Company's strategy to secure commercial partners, which are mostly 
located in the U.S. 
KaliosT is the first mitral annuloplasty device that can be adjusted percutaneously to treat both residual and 
recurrent mitral valve insufficiency, at any time after implantation, repeatedly and with a beating heart, thereby 
avoiding repeat open-heart surgeries. 
Mitral valve regurgitation is a serious and potentially fatal disease affecting 2% of the world's population, or 
approximately 160 million people. Affluent Medical believes that KaliosT could avoid further interventions for 
potentially 30-40% of patients over five-years. The market for mitral valve repair surgery is estimated to be worth 
USD1.5 billion in the U.S.-Europe region in 2023, growing at 3.5% per year. 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader 
in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore 
critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and 
clinical studies. 
Kalios, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed. 
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products from the end of 2025/early 2026. 
For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media relations Europe 
Media relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20240115_PR_Affluent_Medical_Kalios_pre-dossier_FDA Vfinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1815403 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1815403 15-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815403&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

