Dienstag, 16.01.2024

WKN: A3DMG6 | ISIN: US87164U4094 | Ticker-Symbol: SFY
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2024 | 14:10
123 Leser
Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities Annual Oncology Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company's Management will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

To register for this event, please reach out to your B. Riley Securities sale representative. The replay of the presentation will be accessible in the "Investors" section of the company's website, https://www.therivabio.com, under "Events."

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.
Theriva Biologics.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608
Source: Theriva Biologics, Inc.


