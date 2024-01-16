Regulatory News:

At 31 December 2023, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila (Paris:CARM) with Kepler Chevreux were the following:

132,439 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 889,996.

On 10 November 2023, the liquidity contract between BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Carmila dated 28 June 2019 was terminated. On 3 November 2023, Carmila and Kepler Cheuvreux signed a liquidity contract, which began on 13 November 2023.

During the 2nd half-year 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 274,672 shares, for a total amount of Euro 3,935,473 (1,898 transactions);

- For sale, 244,989 shares, for a total amount of Euro 3,542,256 (1,774 transactions).

For information, at the time of the last assessments, available resources were:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly assessment at June 30, 2023, available resources were:

102,756 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 1,279,923.

2. During the 1st half-year 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 186,400 shares, for a total amount of Euro 2,614,279 (1,226 transactions);

- For sale, 189,670 shares, for a total amount of Euro 2,676,992 (1,222 transactions).

3. As of July 1st, 2021, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources were:

112,910 CARMILA shares

- Euro 991,074.

4. As of December 31, 2018, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2018-1 dated July 2, 2018, the following resources were:

203,848 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 743,970.

*withdrawal of 102,358 shares on July 1st, 2019.

INVESTOR AGENDA

13 February 2024 (after market close): 2023 annual results

14 February 2024: Annual results presentation

17 April 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the first quarter 2024

24 April 2024: Annual Shareholder Meeting

24 July 2024 (after market close): First half 2024 results

25 July 2024: First half 2024 results presentation

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

The third-largest listed owner of retail property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and institutional investors to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2023, its portfolio was valued at €6.0 billion and made up of 202 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

Important notice

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Financial Press Releases" section of Carmila's Finance

webpage: https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/financial-press-releases

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116533088/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Jonathan Kirk Head of Investor Relations

jonathan_kirk@carmila.com

+33 6 31 71 83 98

PRESS CONTACT

Elodie Arcayna Corporate Communications Director

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10