Mittwoch, 17.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
Stuttgart
17.01.24
09:14 Uhr
8,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2024 | 09:10
Elanders AB: Elanders announces date for the 2023 Year-End Report and conference call

Elanders will issue its Year-End Report for 2023 on Wednesday 31 January, 2024, at 07:30 CET, followed by a conference call at 09:30 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Andréas Wikner, CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda
09:20 Conference number is opened
09:30 Presentation of the Year-End Report
09:50 Q&A
10:30 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
