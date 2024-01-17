

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN) announced Wednesday plans to invest more than $50 million over the next two years in its largest global manufacturing facility located in Lindsay, Nebraska.



The investment for modernization of the facility include implementing Industry 4.0 technologies, including data connectivity, analytics, artificial intelligence and the additions of automation and robotics.



Lindsay will also expand the facility footprint by 40,000 square feet to allow for increased capacity and capabilities in metal forming.



This investment is the largest in Lindsay's history. The company expects to begin capital spending in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and complete the facility modernization by the end of 2025.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken