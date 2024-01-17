Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision's VIVO System Featured in Electrophysiology Publication

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American:VTAK), a leader in non-invasive 3D mapping for ventricular arrhythmias, announced that their VIVO System was highlighted as part of a case study in the current issue of EP Lab Digest. EP Lab Digest is an educational, monthly publication dedicated to electrophysiology with both print and online content.

"Physicians often present case studies to publications for new and innovative products." Said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. "Having a case study selected means that the publication committee believes the work presented by the physicians at NYU is valuable for other electrophysiologists. This case study is unique in that it falls under a physician-initiated study and combines two different mapping platforms further streamlining the benefits of pre-procedural planning."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and is commercially available in the EU.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

