Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Ticker: AELIS) (Paris: AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of treatments for brain disorders, today announces the reinforcement of its leadership team with the appointment of Arsène Guekam as Chief Corporate Development Officer (CDO).

With over 15 years of experience in the Healthcare (biotech/medtech) and financial sectors, Arsène Guekam brings an unvaluable expertise to Aelis Farma in these fields. Graduate in Pharmacy and from the EM Lyon's Programme Grandes Ecoles (finance option), Arsène held key positions as a financial analyst in several renowned brokers such as Oddo BHF, CM-CIC Securities, or Crédit Lyonnais Small Caps. Before joining Aelis Farma, Arsène served as Senior Analyst, Head of Biotech Research at Kepler Cheuvreux, and later as Co-Head of Healthcare Research.

His extensive experience in financial markets and trend analysis, combined with a profound understanding of the challenges in the biotechnology industry, makes him an exceptional asset for Aelis Farma.

As Chief Corporate Development Officer, Arsène will be responsible for steering and overseeing the Company's development strategy, including identifying and evaluating new growth opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships, and strengthening relationships with investors.

Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO of Aelis Farma, states: "We are delighted to welcome Arsène Guekam as Chief Corporate Development Officer. This appointment aligns with our commitment to further structure our leadership team to support our operational and strategic development. His significant expertise and strategic vision will be key assets in continuing and amplifying our development in line with our roadmap and beyond, while increasing Aelis' visibility within the entire financial community specialized in this field."

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in Bordeaux in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling-Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). CB1-SSi have been developed by Aelis Farma based on the discovery of a natural regulatory mechanism of CB1 hyperactivity made by the team led by Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, the Company's CEO, when he was the director of the Neurocentre Magendie of the INSERM in Bordeaux. By mimicking this natural mechanism, CB1-SSi appear to selectively inhibit the disease-related activity of the CB1 receptor without disrupting its normal physiological activity. CB1-SSi have consequently the potential to provide new safe treatments for several brain diseases.

Aelis Farma is currently developing two first-in-class clinical-stage drug candidates: AEF0117 for the treatment of cannabis use disorder (CUD), currently being tested in a phase 2b study in the United States; and AEF0217 for cognitive disorders, including those of Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21), currently in a phase 1/2 study in Spain in people with Down syndrome. The Company also has a portfolio of new innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other disorders associated with a dysregulation of the activity of the CB1 receptor.

Aelis Farma draws on the talents of more than 20 highly qualified employees.

For more information, visit www.aelisfarma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

