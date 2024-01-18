CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Biotech Commercialization Leader, Amy Mahery, to Join CNS Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors

Highly accomplished biopharmaceutical industry executive with successful track record in the commercialization and launch of drugs in varied therapeutic areas including oncology, neurology, and immunology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced it has appointed Amy Mahery to its Board of Directors, effective upon completion of a financing.

Ms. Mahery, who currently serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of Roivant Sciences, a $9 Billion market cap biopharmaceutical company, is a well-established biopharmaceutical industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience and commercial expertise working with large and small companies in common and rare conditions, and across multiple therapeutic areas. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has held diverse global and U.S. commercial leadership roles spanning sales, marketing, and market access where she has been involved in the commercialization and launch of drugs in varied therapeutic areas including oncology, neurology, and immunology. During her tenures at market-leading companies she has been responsible for developing high-impact commercial strategies that delivered profitable growth across multibillion-dollar product portfolios on a global scale. Additionally, in her work at emerging biopharma companies, she has built commercial capabilities from the startup phase to enable the commercialization of first-in-class and best-in-class assets.

Faith L. Charles, Chair of the CNS Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors commented, "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Amy to the Board. She is a proven commercial leader with a wealth of knowledge and expertise amassed over the course of her 20+ years in the industry. As the Company continues to advance Berubicin toward completion of its global potentially pivotal clinical trial and potential regulatory approval, her guidance, insight and vast pharma industry network will truly be invaluable. We remain committed to serving GBM patients in desperate need of a treatment, and look forward to leveraging Amy's extensive experience and commercial leadership to assist in positioning the Company for success."

"I am a strong supporter of innovation that brings value to patients, companies, and society. Never is that value more evident than it is in areas of high unmet need, such as glioblastoma multiforme. I have been intrigued by the Company's pivotal trial design for Berubicin and was further compelled by the successful outcome from the recent interim analysis, the rapid pace of enrollment, and strong management team. I believe Berubicin represents an opportunity to provide a solution for patients with this devastating disease. I look forward to working closely with the Company to build momentum toward potential approval of Berubicin," added Ms. Mahery.

As the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Roivant Sciences, Ms. Mahery is playing a key role in facilitating the company's transformation from a clinical development-focused organization to an end-to-end biotech leader. While working to establish Roivant's commercial operation and capability, enabling profitable growth across the entire portfolio of 10+ affiliate "Vant" companies, she also provides direct commercial leadership to Vants during the start-up phase. Most notably, she served as CCO of Telavant from inception through its sale to Roche for $7.1 Billion.

Prior to Roivant, Ms. Mahery held multiple leadership roles at EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck KGaA). Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Franchise, Neurology and Immunology (N&I) at EMD Serono where she developed and led the implementation of the end-to-end franchise strategy and managed the global P&L for the N&I portfolio. Prior to that, she led worldwide access strategy development across Oncology, Neurology, Immunology, Fertility, and General Medicines to create advanced approaches to pricing, reimbursement, and patient access as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Market Access and Pricing.

Ms. Mahery holds a holds a B.S. in Neuroscience from Trinity College.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's timing of the completion of the trial and whether the FDA will recognize the Company's primary endpoint as a basis for approval. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

