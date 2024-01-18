Gurit Holding AG
Zurich, January 18, 2024
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) proudly announces its nomination as a finalist for the JEC Composites Innovation Awards 2024, in the Maritime Transportation and Shipbuilding category.
In partnership with Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) and McConaghy Boats, Gurit's advanced composite materials and structural engineering helped to pioneer the revolutionary hydrogen powered chase boats for America's Cup teams.
The award ceremony will take place on February 8, 2024 in Paris, France. Gurit experts will be present at the JEC World exhibition in Paris, March 5 - 7, 2023 in hall 5A, booth K20.
