

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent social media exchange, Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticized 'Shark Tank' star Mark Cuban for his views on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.



The argument was sparked by an essay written by Bill Ackman, a hedge fund manager and donor to Harvard University, in which he opposed DEI.



Ackman's essay was published following the resignation of Claudine Gay, the first Black president of Harvard, who faced criticism for her appointment due to the university's 'focus on diversity' rather than her qualifications or ability.



Musk shared the essay and said, 'DEI is just another word for racism,' expressing his agreement with Ackman's viewpoints. Whoever uses it should be ashamed.'



Cuban, however, disagreed with Musk, emphasizing the positive impact of DEI initiatives and responding with a series of tweets outlining the benefits.



Musk then criticized United Aviate Academy's diversity goal, which aimed to have '50% of enrolled students who are women and/or people of color.' He wrote, 'The airline industry can't find enough qualified pilots even without insane DEI requirements!'



Later, Cuban refuted Musk's statement, stating that the objective only applied to the airline's training facility and not the airline itself. Musk, however, continued to discount Cuban's justification and retorted, 'You are a liar.'



This heated exchange highlights the differing opinions on DEI within the business community. DEI initiatives are questioned for their effectiveness and alignment with merit-based principles by some, including Musk, who sees them as potentially discriminatory or counterproductive.



Others, such as Cuban, contend that DEI can vastly improve and boost a competitive edge in the industry by allowing it to access a wide range of talent.



