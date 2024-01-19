

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) said Thursday that it has successfully defended European Patent number EP2593090 (c-MET Modulator Pharmaceutical Compositions) against three opponents, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Generics (U.K.) Ltd. in a hearing before the Opposition Division of the European Patent Office.



Exelixis noted that the three-member panel of the Opposition Division rejected all grounds of opposition, thus upholding the patent as granted.



The patent at issue, which expires on July 18, 2031, covers tablet formulations of cabozantinib, including the tablet formulation approved as CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) tablets by the European Medicines Agency.



The decision is specific to the European patent at issue and is subject to appeal to the European Patent Office Technical Boards of Appeal.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken