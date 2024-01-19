Karora Resources reported its seventh consecutive year of production growth and achieved record production of 160,492 ounces of gold in 2023, exceeding 2022 production by over 26,000 ounces and exceeding its own targets. Another successful gold producer, Victoria Gold, also presented its production figures. Almost 42,000 ounces of gold were produced in Q4 2023 and production at the Eagle Gold Mine amounted to 166,730 ounces of gold in 2023 as a whole. Company overview: Karora Resources Inc. ? http://www.karoraresources.com ISIN: CA48575L1076 , WKN: A2QAN6 , FRA: 5RN1.F , TSX: KRR.TO More videos about Karora Resources Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/karora-resources-inc/ Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 More videos about Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Production Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV