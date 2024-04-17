Victoria Gold produzierte im ersten Quartal 2024 29.580 Unzen Gold, Canada Nickel ist mit ihrem Crawford Projekt auf gutem Weg um zu einem Baubeschluss Mitte 2025 und einer ersten Produktion bis Ende 2027 zu gelangen und Collective Mining meldete hohe Konzentratgehalte der metallurgischen Arbeiten auf Apollo von 30,5 % Kupfer, 1.280 g/t Silber und 28,7 g/t Gold. Unternehmen im Überblick: Collective Mining ? https://www.collectivemining.com ISIN: CA19425C1005 , WKN: A3C88F , FRA: GG1.F , TSXV: CNL.V Weitere Videos von Collective Mining ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/collective-mining/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 Weitere Videos von Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 Weitere Videos von Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Nickel Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV