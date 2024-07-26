Calibre Mining announced that the relevant Nicaraguan authorities have granted the Company key environmental permits for the development and production of the open pit mines at the Volcan gold deposit, located approximately 5 km south of the Libertad mill. Canada Nickel has signed a binding letter of intent with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. whereby Canada Nickel and Noble will contribute certain mining properties to a new private company, ExploreCo, to consolidate their respective interests in the portfolio of nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario. Osisko Gold Royalties generated over 20,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter of 2024 and GoldMining announced further results from recently completed drilling at São Jorge. Company overview: Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO More videos about Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ GoldMining Inc. ? http://www.goldmining.com ISIN: CA38149E1016 , WKN: A2DHZ0 , FRA: BSR.F , TSX: GOLD.TO , Valor: 34887555 More videos about GoldMining Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/goldmining-inc/ Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ? https://osiskogr.com/en/ ISIN: CA68827L1013 , WKN: A115K2 , FRA: OM4.F , TSX: OR.TO , Valor: 24583868 More videos about Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/osisko-gold-royalties-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Nickel Copper Kupfer Silber Silver Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV