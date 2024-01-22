Listing of AS Infortar additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-01-22 08:00 CET -- According to the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on December 5, 2023, AS Infortar additionally issued 121,239 shares will be listed on Baltic Main List after the conditions in clause 1.3. are met. The conditions in clause 1.3. are met as of 22.01.2024. Proceeding from the above, the aforementioned shares of AS Infortar will be listed as of today, January 22, 2024. Thus, altogether 21,166,239 shares of AS Infortar (ISIN: EE3100149394) will be traded under the trading code INF1T as of 22.01.2024. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.