

Signing Ceremony on January 19, 2024

TOKYO, Jan 22, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that on January 19, 2024, Isuzu Motors Ltd. (Isuzu) became a new signatory to an agreement previously reached by MC and four other interests to collaborate on digital transformations (DX) in regional public transportation. The agreement, which focuses on autonomous-driving services in Kanagawa Prefecture's Hiratsuka City, was originally signed on April 7, 2023 by MC, Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Chuo Kotsu Co., Ltd., Aisan Technology Co., Ltd., and A-Drive Inc.Through its work to address logistics and mobility related challenges with DX-driven innovations, Isuzu has demonstrated that its values align with our five-partner commitment to this autonomous-driving project. Our shared goal to find mobility solutions made Isuzu's inclusion in our agreement a logical step forward.Signing Ceremony on January 19, 2024Under the terms of this agreement, our six signatories today commenced a self-driving -bus proof of concept (PoC) in Hiratsuka City that shall take advantage of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's program for subsidizing projects that aim to maintain or improve regional public transportation. We look forward to validating the commercial potential of this autonomous-driving solution.1. Objective of our AgreementThe objective of our six-party agreement is to help revitalize Japan's regional communities by offering them public transportation services that are convenient, accessible and sustainable. We intend to achieve this through close collaboration, initiatives that effectively leverage our respective resources, and DX-driven, next-generation mobility solutions that focus on autonomous-driving technology applications.2. Scope of Our Agreement(1) Digital transformations in regional public transportation.(2) More convenient mobility options through MaaS *. *Mobility as a service(3) Regionally based self-driving PoC (mentioned in this release).(4) Verification of problems in both operating and servicing self-driving buses.(5) Other initiatives necessary to achieve our agreement's objective.Source: Mitsubishi Corporation