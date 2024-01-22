Catheter Precision, Inc. Presenting at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), (the Company) a pioneering U.S. based medical device company committed to enhancing the well-being of patients with cardiac arrhythmias, is pleased to declare its participation in the forthcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. The eagerly awaited event, slated for January 23-25, 2024, at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is poised to provide a spectrum of compelling opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.

Puerto Rico has become a hub for family offices, funds, and affluent investors, thanks to its advantageous tax benefits. It stands out as one of the rare locations globally where U.S. citizens can relocate and experience minimal federal or state income taxes.

David Jenkins, Catheter Precision's CEO expressed excitement about its involvement in the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit. "The company eagerly anticipates the opportunity to contribute its knowledge and expertise to the event. We invite you to join us for what is expected to be an engaging and informative occasion, serving as a standout highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike. Our presentation will be at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, February 24."

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE-American: VTAK)

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE-American: VTAK) is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. The Company produces and delivers electrophysiological products to provide patients, hospitals, and physicians with novel technologies and solutions to improve patients' lives with cardiac arrhythmias. With a world-class management team and partnerships with leading industry experts, Catheter Precision continues to reach new and essential milestones in electrophysiology. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023. https://www.catheterprecision.com/.

CONTACT

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

SOURCE: Catheter Precision, Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com