Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWG8 | ISIN: US74933X3026 | Ticker-Symbol: 4RM
Frankfurt
19.01.24
09:15 Uhr
0,343 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATHETER PRECISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATHETER PRECISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3900,40215:36
0,3850,39615:35
ACCESSWIRE
22.01.2024 | 14:02
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catheter Precision, Inc. Secures New Distributor in Brazil for LockeT

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, announced that it has completed a distribution agreement with Supri Artigos Medico Artigos Hospitalares Ltda ("SUPRI") for LockeT in Brazil. Supri, located in Sao Palo, Brazil, is an importer and distributor of medical and hospital articles and equipment and was founded 2005 and specializes in the cardiology and electrophysiology field.

David Jenkins, interim CEO, says, "This is our first distributor in South America for LockeT. It is always exciting to expand into new territories and provide physicians and patients with novel technologies that enable them to streamline their workflows and improve patient care while remaining cost effective."

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

CONTACTS:

At the Company
David Jenkins
973-691-2000
IR@catheterprecision.com

SOURCE: Catheter Precision, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.