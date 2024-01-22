Catheter Precision, Inc. Secures New Distributor in Brazil for LockeT

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, announced that it has completed a distribution agreement with Supri Artigos Medico Artigos Hospitalares Ltda ("SUPRI") for LockeT in Brazil. Supri, located in Sao Palo, Brazil, is an importer and distributor of medical and hospital articles and equipment and was founded 2005 and specializes in the cardiology and electrophysiology field.

David Jenkins, interim CEO, says, "This is our first distributor in South America for LockeT. It is always exciting to expand into new territories and provide physicians and patients with novel technologies that enable them to streamline their workflows and improve patient care while remaining cost effective."

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

