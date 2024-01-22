Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo", the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant new product, JumpStart Plus BioPellets, in our growing range of agricultural enhancement products through our licensing agreement with Canadian AgriChar ("AgriChar"). JumpStart Plus BioPellets will give users the ability to customize their soil enrichment programs.

In a significant stride forward, AgriChar has pioneered proprietary techniques in the area of pelletization. Their proprietary innovation has already resulted in the creation of commercially successful nutrient BioPellet products. Argo will spearhead the marketing and distribution of these groundbreaking enhanced organic nutrient BioPellets, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional fertilizers.



BioPellets enable farmers to offset the long-term depletion of their native soil. JumpStart Plus BioPellets can be applied topically to fields, or through "air banding" during seeding. Similarly, gardeners can utilize these nutrient BioPellets topically or integrate them into their growing media.



This innovative approach allows farmers to reduce, or eliminate their reliance on expensive chemical fertilizers. This reliance over time has depleted the nutritional integrity of their soil, leading to increased fertilizer use, escalating input costs, and ultimately higher food prices.



The global rise in fertilizer prices, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has further underscored the need for novel solutions to the evolving crisis of depleted food producing soil. JumpStart Plus BioPellets fertilizer addresses this challenge, providing organic pellets which can be tailored to specific soil conditions.



Mr. Peter Hoyle, President of Argo, commented, "We are excited about the continued expansion of our product offerings through our licensing agreement with Canadian AgriChar. The introduction of JumpStart Plus BioPellets represents a significant, innovative step towards sustainable solutions in agriculture, aligning with the global shift towards more responsible and environmentally conscious farming practices."

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost extracts formulated specifically for high-value crops. The company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The company was founded in 2018, and its production facilities have been expanded and relocated to Duncan, British Columbia, in a joint venture with Pacific Composting.

