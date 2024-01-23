Achievement of ACTIMIS primary endpoint, confirming the safety of glenzocimab in acute ischemic stroke patients

Reduction in the rate and severity of intracranial hemorrhages and of mortality in glenzocimab-treated patients

ACTICOR BIOTECH (FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, focusing stroke, announces today the publication of phase 1b/2a clinical results of ACTIMIS study in The Lancet Neurology Journal

The manuscript is entitled: Safety and efficacy of platelet glycoprotein VI inhibition in acute ischaemic stroke (ACTIMIS): a phase 1b/2a randomized, placebo-controlled, trial

The paper is accessible on The Lancet Neurology website: link.

The ACTIMIS clinical trial evaluated glenzocimab in combination with the reference treatment (thrombolysis with or without thrombectomy) in patients presenting with an Acute Ischemic Stroke. This publication displays the full analysis of ACTIMIS results.

The key results presented in the manuscript are:

Achievement of ACTIMIS primary endpoint, confirming the safety of glenzocimab in AIS patients

In phase 2a, glenzocimab 1000 mg, as add-on therapy to alteplase, was associated with reduced symptomatic intracranial haemorrhage (0% vs 10%) and all-cause mortality (8% vs 21%) compared with placebo.

Patients with the most severe strokes and at highest risk of intracranial haemorrhage might be the best responders in this study.

Pr. Mikaël Mazighi, MD, PhD, Coordinating Investigator for ACTIMIS and first author of the manuscript, stated: This is the first time that a randomized clinical trial evaluating an antithrombotic agent in combination with thrombolysis during the acute phase of ischemic stroke has demonstrated a significant reduction in mortality; this is very likely attributed to fewer symptomatic intracerebral hemorrhages. We are looking forward confirming those findings in the ongoing efficacy study ACTISAVE. This breakthrough paves the way for new treatments for patients at the acute phase of ischemic stroke."

Dr Yannick Pletan, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Acticor Biotech, added:"We are very proud to make the full results of ACTIMIS study publicly available to the scientific community and to gain further insights supporting the dual mode of action of glenzocimab in acute ischemic stroke. In particular, the reduction in intracranial hemorrhages might be a direct consequence of glenzocimab inhibiting micro-vascular thrombo-inflammation, thereby enhancing ischemic tissue reflow. We believe this reduction underlies the decrease in mortality in glenzocimab-treated patients observed during ACTIMIS study."

The results of ACTIMIS were first presented during the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) in 2022. Find here previous exchanges with Professor Mikaël Mazighi MD, PhD who is the global study coordinator:

The media presentation

The question-and-answer session

As a reminder, the ongoing phase 2/3 clinical trial ACTISAVE has completed its recruitment in October 2023 with expected results in the second quarter of 2024.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

The positive results of the phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, confirmed the safety profile of glenzocimab and showed a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group of stroke patients. These results were confirmed by a post-hoc analysis of brain imaging at 0 and 24 hours using artificial intelligence (Brainomix, UK). This independent analysis confirmed the reduction in the number and volume of intracerebral lesions in patients treated with glenzocimab. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being analyzed in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, with clinical results expected in Q2 2024.

In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

