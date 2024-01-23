

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L), a packaged foods company, on Tuesday said that its revenue surged for the third quarter, as the company saw double digit sales growth across the group.



Further, the firm said that it is poised to deliver against its previously raised earnings expectations for the full year.



In its trading update, the food firm reported that quarterly revenues increased 14.4 percent to 352.7 million pounds from 308.2 million pounds of last year.



Grocery sales grew by 11.9 percent to 252.7 million pounds from 225.8 million pounds of the previous year.



Sweet Treats rose 21.3 percent to 100 million pounds from 82.4 million pounds of the prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, Premier Foods continues to expect trading profit to be in the region of 10 percent ahead of last year.



On Monday, Premier Foods shares closed at 140.20 pence, up 0.72% in London.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken