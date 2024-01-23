ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Pre-market Movers: RVSN, FSR, NCAC, MDAI, BETS.
The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) is up over 52% at $3.44. Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up over 15% at $1.07. Spectral AI, Inc. (MDAI) is up over 14% at $2.67. Bit Brother Limited (BETS) is up over 13% at $3.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is up over 7% at $41.29. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) is up over 7% at $2.75. HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) is up over 7% at $2.20. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is up over 7% at $2.18. BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) is up over 6% at $7.50. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is up over 6% at $6.21. Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) is up over 5% at $35.25.
In the Red
Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NCAC) is down over 14% at $6.05. Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) is down over 10% at $1.94. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) is down over 9% at $6.10. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is down over 9% at $1.19. MSP Recovery, Inc. (LIFW) is down over 8% at $1.17. ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) is down over 8% at $1.06. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 7% at $88.59. Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) is down over 7% at $3.85. VCI Global Limited (VCIG) is down over 6% at $1.07. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is down over 5% at $17.40. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is down over 5% at $2.48. Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is down over 5% at $1.82. Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) is down over 5% at $1.10.
