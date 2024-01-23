

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entertainment service provider, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a long-term deal with WWE, a part of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO), to stream the latter's flagship weekly program - Raw, in the U.S., Canada, UK and Latin America from January 2025.



Under the agreement, Netflix will also stream WWE's other weekly shows including SmackDown and NXT along with the company's Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.



Currently, Netflix's stock is moving up 0.02 percent, to $485.76 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken