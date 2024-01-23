San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that it will participate in The Microcap Conference, making presentations and holding one-on-one meetings on both Wednesday, January 31 and Thursday, February 1, 2024. The conference will be held at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, New Jersey.

Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 12:05pm ET on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 and again at 10:00am ET, on Thursday, February 1, 2024 and will be available for one-on-one meetings on both days.

"We're excited to participate in The Microcap Conference, where we'll share Heritage Global's vision and strategies for the year ahead. Engaging with investors is a key part of our commitment to transparency and growth," commented Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Global, Inc.

Interested parties can register to attend the conference here.

About Heritage Global Inc. ("HG")

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, and charged-off account receivable portfolios through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203/972.9200

InvestorRelations@hginc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194132

SOURCE: DealFlow Events