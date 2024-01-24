Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
23.01.24
09:54 Uhr
0,827 Euro
-0,004
-0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8200,85008:50
0,8230,83808:00
Dow Jones News
24.01.2024 | 08:31
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update 
24-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 January 2024 
 
Genel Energy plc 
Trading and operations update 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update in advance of the 
Company's full-year 2023 results, which are scheduled for release on 26 March 2024. The information contained herein 
has not been audited and may be subject to further review. 
 
Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: 
"Since the suspension of exports through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline in March last year, we have reshaped the business to 
provide long-term resilience and maximise potential upside exposure for shareholders. 
 
We have cut all non-essential activity and significantly reduced spend, while developing a new source of income through 
domestic sales. We have well over a hundred million dollars in net cash, and expect to be in a position where domestic 
proceeds, if sustained at levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2023, would mean that our income covers our ongoing 
costs from March onwards, once Sarta and the arbitration hearing workstreams are complete. We also continue to work 
hard to add new assets to increase and diversify our income streams. 
 
The past six months have included significant work, and effective spend, on efficiently closing out our activity on 
Sarta and minimising our footprint and cost base in Kurdistan. Our workforce has been reduced by over two thirds in the 
year. We have progressed civils work in Somaliland, and we continue to defend shareholder value as we progress our 
arbitration claim regarding the Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets. 
 
There is real potential in 2024 for significant improvement in cash generation and delivery of shareholder value from 
multiple catalysts - the resumption of exports and regular payments, clarity on the timing of the recovery of USD107 
million of receivables, delivery on our strategy to add new assets to diversify our production portfolio, and a 
successful arbitration result and subsequent collection." 
 
2023 PERFORMANCE 
   -- Zero lost time incidents in 2023, matching the performance of 2022, with over four million hours worked 
  since the last lost time incident 
   -- Net production of 12,410 bopd in 2023 (30,150 bopd in 2022), following the closure of the Iraq-Türkiye 
  pipeline ('ITP') in March, with minimal sales between April and August inclusive and the subsequent development of 
  domestic sales 
   -- Total proceeds of USD101 million (2022: USD473 million): 
   ? USD61 million export sales proceeds relating to sales made in August and September 2022 
   ? USD40 million domestic sales proceeds in H2 2023, of which USD26 million was received in Q4 2023 as 
    volumes improved from Q3 2023 
 
   -- USD107 million remains overdue from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') for oil sales from October 
  2022 to March 2023 inclusive 
   -- Capital expenditure of USD71 million, of which USD24 million was in H2, as Genel cut activity and costs in an 
  appropriate manner for the external environment 
   -- Free cash outflow of USD72 million (2022: positive free cash flow of USD235 million) 
   -- Bond debt reduced by USD26 million nominal at an average price below 95¢ 
   -- Dividends totalling 12¢ per share paid in 2023 (2022: 18¢ per share), a total distribution of USD33.5 
  million. Due to the lack of visibility on the timing of pipeline exports resuming and the re-establishment of a 
  reliable record of payments, Genel has suspended its dividend programme 
   -- Cash of USD363 million at 31 December 2023 (USD495 million at 31 December 2022) 
   -- Net cash under IFRS of USD119 million at 31 December 2023 (USD228 million at 31 December 2022) 
   ? Total debt of USD248 million at 31 December 2023 (USD274 million at 31 December 2022) 
 
 
2024 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE 
   -- Should local sales continue at similar levels to Q4 2023, the Tawke PSC would generate sufficient funding 
  to cover organisational spend from Q2 onwards 
   -- Organisational spend outside the cash generative Tawke PSC is set to be reduced to around USD3 million per 
  month by the end of Q1, following completion of final remediation work at Sarta and the Miran and Bina Bawi 
  arbitration hearing 
   -- Interest expense is fixed at USD2 million per month, paid half-yearly, with interest income from our cash 
  currently around USD1.5 million per month 
   -- This outlook is expected to maintain net cash above USD100 million throughout 2024, and preserves the 
  financial capability to add new assets 
 
UPDATE ON IRAQ-TÜRKIYE PIPELINE 
   -- The Iraq-Türkiye pipeline ('ITP') shut on 25 March 2023 
   -- While there continue to be positive meetings between relevant parties regarding reopening, there remains 
  a lack of clarity regarding the status and timing of export resumption 
   -- The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan ('APIKUR'), of which Genel is a member, remains 
  committed to working with the Federal Government of Iraq and the KRG to resume full production and export through 
  the ITP for the benefit of all stakeholders 
 
ARBITRATION 
   -- The London-seated international arbitration including Genel's claim for substantial compensation from the 
  KRG following the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi PSCs is progressing. The two-week hearing is scheduled to 
  start in London on 19 February 2024 
   -- The KRG's claim is that the KRG was entitled to terminate the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs. Genel's claim is 
  that the KRG's termination of the PSCs was repudiatory and, as a consequence, is claiming substantial damages. The 
  KRG is not claiming any damages from Genel 
   -- In total, Genel spent in excess of USD1.4 billion acquiring and attempting to develop the Bina Bawi and 
  Miran fields 
   -- The hearing is confidential and as such we will not be able to update on progress until the Award is 
  received, with the timing of the Award uncertain, but expected in 2024 
 
OPERATIONS 
       Gross production Net production Net production 
(bopd) 
       2023       2023      2022 
Tawke     46,280      11,570     26,770 
Taq Taq    1,360       600      1,980 
Sarta     790        240      1,400 
Total     48,430      12,410     30,150

-- Tawke PSC (25% working interest)? Gross production from the Tawke licence increased to 65,780 bopd in Q4 2023, up from 25,980 bopd inQ3, with the field partners selling their entitlement share into the local market ? In Q4, Genel received proceeds of USD26 million and generated cash flow of USD13 million from the TawkePSC

-- Sarta (30% working interest and operator).? The Sarta PSC terminated on 1 December 2023. Remediation activity is now complete, at a net cost ofofUSD1 million

-- Taq Taq PSC (44% working interest and joint operator)? There has been no production since 20 May 2023, following closure of the export pipeline

Monthly costs have been reduced to below USD1 million, with further cuts expected

-- Somaliland? Required civil work on the Toosan-1 well site on the SL10B13 block (51% working interest andoperator) at this stage of the project is now complete ? The Company continues to assess the timing of further investment

-- Morocco? The farm-out programme on the Lagzira block (75% working interest and operator) is ongoing

Genel will also host a live presentation on the Investor Meet Company platform today at 1000 GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Genel Energy PLC via: https:// www.investormeetcompany.com/genel-energy-plc/register-investor

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

This announcement includes inside information.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 299221 
EQS News ID:  1821409 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1821409&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.