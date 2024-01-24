For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 25 January 2024

Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

Telefonica Deutschland Hldg AG O2D DE000A1J5RX9 MDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55)

BEFESA S.A. BFSA LU1704650164 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55)

TAKKT AG TTK DE0007446007 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

